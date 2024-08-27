Eyeing Enhanced AI Security, Cisco to Acquire Robust Intelligence

Technology company Cisco recently announced its intent to acquire Robust Intelligence, a member of the Cisco Investments portfolio and the developer of a platform that works to provide security for artificial intelligence models.

Cisco said Monday that through the acquisition, it aims to integrate Robust Intelligence’s technology into Cisco Security Cloud, thereby offering industry and regulatory standards-compliant protection against a variety of risks related to AI, including prompt injection, data poisoning, jailbreaking and unintentional model outcomes.

The combination of the two companies is also expected to result in the simplification of as well as innovation in AI security.

Commenting on the upcoming acquisition, Robust Intelligence co-founder and CEO Yaron Singer said, “Our team is excited about the integral role our platform will play in shaping the future of the Cisco Security Cloud, providing end-to-end AI security and leading the AI revolution with Cisco.”