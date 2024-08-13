in Executive Moves, News

Erica Lewis Joins ICF as Vice President and Health Modernization Services Head

ICF Logo / LinkedIn
Erica Lewis Joins ICF as Vice President and Health Modernization Services Head - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ICF has named Erica Lewis as vice president and head of health modernization services.

Lewis, a certified program manager with over two decades of project and operations management experience, announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Before joining ICF, she spent nearly five years at Leidos, where she served as a portfolio director supporting health IT digital modernization programs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Her prior roles also include director of global client success for the North America higher education market at Blackboard, senior associate responsible for new business capture and execution for HHS and National Institutes of Health programs at Booz Allen Hamilton, and senior director for health programs and senior director for business accounts at SRA International.

According to Lewis, her project management experience includes planning, budgeting, schedule management, financial monitoring, team and client management, and risk management across projects and portfolios with annual revenues of up to $80 million.

Her industry experience also involved leading capture and proposal activities for opportunities worth over $100 million.

Lewis holds a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from James Madison University and a master’s degree in health administration from The George Washington University.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

NLRB Taps Verizon for Network Upgrade Services; Michael Adams Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NLRB Taps Verizon for Network Upgrade Services; Michael Adams Quoted
L3Harris Technologies Secures New Contract to Repair Navy Tactical Radios - top government contractors - best government contracting event
L3Harris Technologies Secures New Contract to Repair Navy Tactical Radios