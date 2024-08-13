Erica Lewis Joins ICF as Vice President and Health Modernization Services Head

ICF has named Erica Lewis as vice president and head of health modernization services.

Lewis, a certified program manager with over two decades of project and operations management experience, announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Before joining ICF, she spent nearly five years at Leidos, where she served as a portfolio director supporting health IT digital modernization programs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Her prior roles also include director of global client success for the North America higher education market at Blackboard, senior associate responsible for new business capture and execution for HHS and National Institutes of Health programs at Booz Allen Hamilton, and senior director for health programs and senior director for business accounts at SRA International.

According to Lewis, her project management experience includes planning, budgeting, schedule management, financial monitoring, team and client management, and risk management across projects and portfolios with annual revenues of up to $80 million.

Her industry experience also involved leading capture and proposal activities for opportunities worth over $100 million.

Lewis holds a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from James Madison University and a master’s degree in health administration from The George Washington University.