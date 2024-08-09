Enlightenment Capital Backs Cryptic Vector With Strategic Investment

Enlightenment Capital, an investment firm focused on the aerospace, defense, government and technology sector, announced a strategic investment in Cryptic Vector, which provides offensive cyber, electronic warfare and radio frequency communications offerings for the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

Devin Talbott, founder and managing partner of Enlightenment Capital, said in a press release Thursday, “We are excited to partner with the Cryptic Vector leadership team and will continue to invest in the company to drive growth both organically and through M&A.”

Sean Olding, president and CEO of Cryptic Vector, said Enlightenment is an ideal investment partner because it understands the sector and the national security community’s critical mission needs. He believes the partnership will enable Cryptic to continue scaling operations, invest in its capabilities and execute future opportunities successfully.

Moore & Van Allen and Holland & Knight acted as legal advisors to Enlightenment Capital and Cryptic Vector, respectively, while G Squared Capital Partners served as Cryptic’s exclusive financial advisor.