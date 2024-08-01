Drew Orsinger Named Fidelis Security CTO

Drew Orsinger, former chief security officer at SpaceX, Honeywell and CME Group, has taken on the role of chief technology officer at Fidelis Security.

In his new post, he will oversee Fidelis’ development and implementation of advanced cybersecurity strategies to protect critical data and networks for clients, the company said Wednesday.

Orsinger brings to Fidelis over two decades of experience in the security field, including 16 years spent in leadership roles in the public sector.

He previously served as the risk and resilience section chief at Argonne National Laboratory, where he was responsible for security analysis on infrastructure protection, threat analyses and cybersecurity warfare.

Before joining Argonne, he was a protective security adviser at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Infrastructure Protection. His work involved vulnerability assessments on critical infrastructure, including supervisory control and data acquisition systems.

Orsinger also served in operations, intelligence and policy roles in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Fidelis is an American cybersecurity company that offers the Halo cloud-native application protection platform designed to enable real-time discovery, inventory and assessment across clouds, on-premises and virtual environments.

“Our Halo product, which competes with Wiz, exemplifies our commitment to industry leadership,” said Orsinger. “Google’s interest in acquiring Wiz for $23 billion underscores an expanding market need.”