Draper Clears Critical Design Review of New Facility for Testing Missile Guidance Systems

Draper’s Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility in Titusville, Florida, has completed its critical design review phase, ensuring that the site can support missile defense systems development and meet the requirements of the U.S. Navy’s strategic guidance programs.

The $60 million facility, expected to be fully operational in 2028, will allow for evaluation of critical guidance, navigation and control technologies using the site’s simulation, hardware-in-the-loop and system test capabilities, Draper said Tuesday.

Such tests will help validate that the guidance components can maintain high accuracy and reliability, even in harsh environments, according to the company.

The construction of the facility, which will house a 32-foot-long centrifuge, was expected to begin this week. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in August 2023.

Draper, a strategic guidance prime contractor for the Navy, has designed and supported guidance systems for every fleet ballistic missile deployed since the program started in 1955.

According to Draper Chief Operating Officer Marjorie Quant, the company’s investment in the test facility will enhance its ability to support critical national security technologies.

Draper completed the critical design review phase in partnership with North American Properties, Rush Construction, JRC Integrated Systems, Burns and McDonnell, and Ideal Aerosmith.