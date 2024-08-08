DOD, Guidehouse Partner to Support Military Spouses; Scott McIntyre Quoted

The Department of Defense has tapped Guidehouse to support transitioning service members’ spouses with employment and career advancement opportunities.
Under the partnership, Guidehouse said Wednesday it will join the career fairs, workshops and other initiatives of the agency’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership program.
MSEP enables DOD to partner with hundreds of companies and organizations that provide job opportunities and competitive salaries to military spouses to enhance the latter’s career prospects.
Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and an eight-time Wash100 Award winner, remarked, “We are honored to partner with MSEP, and to continue to help military spouses and service members realize their career potential.”