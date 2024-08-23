Deltek Launches Updates to ERP Software, Other Products for Government Contractors

Deltek has introduced enhancements to its cloud-based enterprise resource planning software, Costpoint, and announced other key product updates as part of efforts to help government contractors simplify business processes, automate tasks and improve user experience.

The company said Thursday Costpoint’s artificial intelligence digital assistant, Ask Dela, now features expanded capabilities that allow users to ask follow-up questions and gain access to chat history.

Other enhancements to Costpoint are the capability to enable users to enter time, approve and submit timesheets and use the AI digital assistant directly from Microsoft Teams and the new Quick Entry Expense Report functionality.

Deltek also launched updates to other products to help address the requirements of aerospace and defense manufacturers and contractors.

These include the addition of Smart Suite to the GovWin IQ platform to help GovCon firms identify opportunities to secure more contracts, the integration of the Ask Dela functionality into ProPricer and the introduction of Cost Volume Pro, which is designed to streamline the process of submitting proposals.

Warren Linscott, senior vice president and chief product officer of Deltek, said the latest updates to Costpoint and other products in the company’s portfolio are built with the needs of government contractors in mind.

“With Ask Dela and other product innovations, Deltek is delivering on its commitment to being the leading technology partner for government contractors of all sizes. Dela will fundamentally change the usability of our solutions by helping customers gain insights into their projects while making their employees more efficient at executing tasks,” added Linscott.