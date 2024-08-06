Deloitte, AWS Collaborate to Enhance State & Local Health Services Using Generative AI

Deloitte has partnered with Amazon Web Services in utilizing generative artificial intelligence to provide health and human services to communities.

The management consulting company said Thursday generative AI foundation models from AWS’ fully managed services, such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMake, will be added to Deloitte’s Digital Service Delivery Platform to help state and local agencies provide health and human services to their communities.

There are three AWS services currently integrated into Deloitte’s DSDP that come with innovative features beneficial to the platform’s success. They are:

Amazon Connect, which includes tools like Amazon Lex, Amazon Q and Amazon Connect Lens, supports omni-channel contact centers for better communication across different channels.

Amazon Comprehend uses natural language processing to develop insights from documents.

Amazon Textract extracts and deciphers handwriting and other forms of text.

The partnership aims to make services more accessible by enabling generative AI-enhanced features to summarize policy and procedures for caseworkers. Other benefits from this move include reduced call-center wait times, more proactive outreach to benefit recipients, stronger program oversight and faster review and approval processes.

Kenny Smith, principal and human services transformation leader at Deloitte Consulting, said the partnership with AWS allows for more equitable access to social safety net programs.

“Collaborating with AWS enables us to further break down program barriers and strengthen the ability of our state and local clients to administer these programs with transformational improvements,” said Smith.

Learn about the trends, innovations and issues in the health care sector at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Healthcare Summit. Register here for the December event.