Deloitte & Touche Wins $185M VA Contract for Cybersecurity Transformation Program Support

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Deloitte & Touche a potential five-year, $184.8 million contract to provide support services for VA’s Cybersecurity Transformation Program.

VA launched a full and open competition and received three offers for the firm-fixed-price contract awarded through the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, according to an award notice published Monday in the Federal Procurement Data System.

According to a performance work statement, the contractor will serve as a managed services provider with a focus on delivering cybersecurity strategic operations, project management, governance, research, risk and analytics, security control risk management, compliance analytics project management and domain subject matter support to the agency.

Contract work is expected to be completed on Sept. 24, 2029.

A solicitation for the Cybersecurity Transformation Program was first issued in January.

Written by Jane Edwards

