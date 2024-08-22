David Andrews Appointed SAIC Chief Solutions Architect

David Andrews has been named as chief solutions architect at Science Applications International Corp., according to the executive’s LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Andrews joined the Reston, Virginia-based provider of government services and information technology support after spending the last eight years at Peraton.

At Peraton, Andrews served as senior director of strategy and was a member of the implementation and modernization project team supporting the $2.8 billion Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract 3 Enterprise Operations & Maintenance for U.S. Special Operations Command. In this role, he oversaw the overall design of the application in IT services and mapped the client’s business needs then translated them into technical requirements.

Andrews held several positions at Hewlett-Packard prior to moving to Peraton. He joined HP in 2003 as senior network engineer before serving as enterprise data center service delivery manager and as IT solutions architect.

His career also includes time serving as field service engineer at Verizon and as communications maintenance chief of the Army Special Operations Command.

The executive earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer and Information Sciences from the University of Phoenix.