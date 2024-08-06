Dark Wolf Solutions Taps JJ Foster, Dan Catlaw to Lead Capture and Proposal Efforts

Information technology services provider Dark Wolf Solutions has appointed industry veterans James “JJ” Foster and Dan Catlaw as managing director of transformation and managing director of solutioning, respectively, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

Foster will lead Dark Wolf’s strategic captures and go-to-market efforts in his new role and Catlaw will strengthen the firm’s proposal efforts, design capture strategies and further develop innovative platforms.

“JJ and Dan’s decades of experience running large capture and proposal efforts, driving growth strategy, managing complex programs, and delivering technical leadership will be an immediate asset across our organization as we take the next step in the evolution of Dark Wolf,” said Dark Wolf CEO Rick Tossavainen.

“They bring a practitioner’s eye and a customer first ethos to help position our solutions to be delivered to our clients at scale,” Tossavainen added.

Foster most recently served as a managing director at Deep Water Point & Associates, formerly Wolf Den Associates. He had also held vice president roles at CyberCore Technologies, CSC and Dexian, formerly DISYS.

Prior to Dark Wolf, Catlaw was a managing director at Deep Water Point & Associates and was responsible for the firm’s capture and proposal practice. He had also led capture and client delivery for military intelligence programs as a senior manager at Booz Allen Hamilton.