Dan Jablonsky to Take Command of Ursa Major as CEO

Dan Jablonsky , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has been selected to succeed Joe Laurienti as CEO of propulsion-focused company Ursa Major .

The former Maxar Technologies head will assume his new role on Aug. 5, Ursa Major said Thursday.

“I have followed Ursa Major’s many successes over the past nine years and am confident in the impact that its advanced technology and manufacturing approaches will have on the space and defense communities for years to come,” remarked Jablonsky, adding that he is excited to work with the team.

Laurienti described Jablonsky as an accomplished and seasoned executive fit for Ursa Major’s mission, noting that it is “the right time for the company to bring in a new leader with the expertise and track record” to drive its expansion.

Jablonsky has held multiple executive roles in the aerospace and defense industries. In his previous position as board member, president and CEO of Maxar, he oversaw the company’s $6.4 billion acquisition by Advent International. The deal, which was first announced in December 2022, closed last May.

Before joining Maxar, Jablonsky spent nearly seven years at DigitalGlobe, where he held several different roles, most recently president of the company. His career began in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear systems engineer and surface warfare officer. He has also worked as an attorney at multiple firms.