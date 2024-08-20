CTC’s Calibration, Testing Laboratory Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has secured accreditation demonstrating that its calibration and testing laboratory complies with the international standard for mechanical testing of metals for various components, characteristics and parameters.

The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation, effective from May 4, 2024, through July 2026, reflects the high standards upheld by the laboratory in delivering accurate and reliable testing services, CTC said Monday.

The standard specifies the general requirements for performing such services using standard, nonstandard and laboratory-developed methods.

“This accomplishment is a significant milestone for CTC and underscores our commitment to excellence and quality in our laboratory services,” said Ed Sheehan, CTC president and CEO.

“Our clients can have full confidence in the precision and reliability of our testing processes, knowing they meet rigorous international standards,” he added.