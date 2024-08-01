Cloudera’s Rob Carey on Data Strategy, Role of AI in Data Life Cycle

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, said federal agencies and other organizations that plan to implement a data strategy to advance modernization efforts should begin with the “end in mind” and understand the role of data in making decisions.

“So at the end of the day, if you don’t have the problem defined, it’s pretty hard to then decide how does data support it … You actually have to think about this from the, as we were talking before, about the, what’s the end in mind here?” Carey, a previous Wash100 awardee, said on the Federal Tech Podcast posted Wednesday.

“But you really do have to understand data doesn’t exist for data’s sake. Data exists to enable decisions,” he added.

The Cloudera executive discussed how the company uses artificial intelligence to manage large volumes of data while protecting data from hackers and other cyberthreat actors.

“So we provide pathways to secure data as it’s being utilized. We provide full data lifecycle, every stage of the data lifecycle, we provide the ability to manage that. … So we manage volume, and so what we are doing to innovate is to embed in the data life cycle real live AI algorithms at the end of the data life cycle, making that more of a commodity experience than it is today,” Carey told podcast moderator John Gilroy during the interview.

During the podcast, Carey cited the company’s Cloudera SDX platform and how it could help technology leaders manage the security of data by profiling data and providing lineage tracking.

The Department of Defense’s former principal deputy chief information officer also shared his insights when Gilroy asked about the future role of AI in federal data management.

“So I see AI blossoming. I see AI moving past chatbots, right? … I see it becoming commoditized, and what I mean by that is the steps on the data life cycle get to be go find the data, move it in,” Carey noted.