Chugach Government Solutions, Ignite Form Joint Venture Under SBA’s Mentor-Protege Program

Chugach Government Solutions and Ignite Digital Services have forged a partnership aimed at strengthening their capabilities to meet the demands of the government sector.

The subsidiary of Chugach said Tuesday the two companies have formed Chugach Ignite Solutions, a.k.a. CIS, under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

CIS will utilize the strengths and expertise of both government contractors to deliver specialized technical services to customers. Chugach will bring to the table its facilities and security, information technology support, conferencing and video conferencing services as well as other technical and engineering service capabilities. As for Ignite, it will provide its expertise in systems integration and data services, which support national security missions.

“Separately, these are already proven teams, bringing our services together under the joint venture will charge our drive for innovative technical solutions required by today’s government customer,” said Mark Miller, president and general manager of Chugach Government Solutions.

Marc Murphy, CEO of Ignite, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Innovation and agility are central to this team’s delivery approach. CIS will bring collective resources and passion to support our customers in new and exciting ways.”