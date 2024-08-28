Check Point to Expand Managed Threat Intelligence Offerings Through Cyberint Acquisition

Check Point Software Technologies is acquiring Cyberint Technologies to expand its managed threat intelligence solutions and bolster its Security Operations Center capabilities.

Under the two parties’ agreement, Cyberint’s advanced capabilities will be integrated into the Infinity Platform and deployed as a managed service through the Infinity Platform Services, Check Point said on Tuesday.

Cyberint’s cyber capabilities include taking down impersonating websites and social media accounts, supplying actionable intelligence and delivering artificial intelligence-enabled risk detection and mitigation alerts.

Established in 2010, Cyberint provides threat intelligence, digital risk protection and attack surface management support to international customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

Commenting on the merger, Cyberint CEO Yochai Corem added that combined entities will “offer a more comprehensive security SOC offering that covers both internal and external threats.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.