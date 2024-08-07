CGI Receives $378M State Department Contract Extension for Passport Application Processing; Stephanie Mango Quoted

CGI Federal has received a contract extension from the U.S. Department of State to produce end-to-end passport application processing systems.

Under the $378 million contract extension, CGI will provide delivery process resilience and customer service advances to aid the Bureau of Consular Affairs for more than 21 million passports annually, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Stephanie Mango , CGI Federal president and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “Managing passport applications is a vital citizen service and critical government mission that helps ensure the flow of commerce and tourism worldwide.”

Over the last decade, CGI has helped reduce federal administrative challenges and improve customer awareness throughout the Bureau’s passport services directorate. Under this contract extension, CGI will ensure applicants benefit from advanced customer-facing services, change management and improved workflow systems.

Derrick Williams , CGI’s senior vice president of consulting delivery for international affairs, said the company’s continued advancements have helped the Bureau improve and reduce the relay time of passport application services.

“Our focus on collaboration and mission success, underpinned by the delivery of services with increased efficiency, will continue to provide a customer-centric passport application process for the American people,” Williams stated.

“CGI is proud to play a key role in helping DoS enable travel for U.S. citizens, foster business opportunities for organizations, support family connections and assist in emergencies,” Mango added.