CGI Receives 2 USPTO Modernization Contracts Worth $119M

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded CGI Federal a pair of modernization contracts with a total potential value of $119 million to provide operational, maintenance and security services and expertise for the USPTO’s global innovation community.

Under a potential five-year, $84 million blanket purchase agreement, the financial management, budget and acquisition software Momentum, tailored to federal agencies, will provide the USPTO with secure financial management services to boost operational efficiency and support revenue collection, CGI said Wednesday.

“With Momentum, CGI has helped USPTO achieve meaningful business outcomes over the years, including supporting its consistently clean audits and its collection of more than US$4 billion in fee revenue annually,” said Alisa Bearfield, CGI senior vice president for civilian agency operations.

CGI also secured a five-year, $36 million task order under the Alliant 2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide development, security and operations support for the USPTO’s Certified Copy Center and Assignment Center products.

The company will use cloud technology to modernize CC&A systems and secure and improve processes related to the certified copies of patent and trademark documents and the transfer of patent and trademark ownership.

“CGI has supported USPTO’s digital transformation, with pivotal milestones such as the retirement of legacy systems in favor of more modern, secure and user-friendly systems,” said Stephanie Mango, CGI president for the U.S. federal market and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

“These awards reflect CGI’s commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and ensuring the efficiency and security of the USPTO’s infrastructure,” she added.