CGI Federal Updates Financial and Acquisition Management Software

CGI Federal has enhanced its Momentum software with advanced artificial intelligence-based automation to streamline budgeting, financial management and acquisitions for federal agencies.

In addition to the Momentum AI Assistant, the company said Thursday Momentum 8.2 also includes upgraded container security and support, in line with federal cybersecurity guidelines.

John Owens , senior vice president of consulting delivery of CGI’s federal solutions group, said, “Momentum 8.2 empowers federal agencies with cutting-edge technology that helps them enhance operational efficiency.”

He added, “With functions like Momentum AI Assistant, CGI enhances user support and process automation customized to meet the unique needs of federal agencies.”