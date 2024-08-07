CEO of SEMPRE Rob Spalding Stresses Importance of 5G at the Edge

5G communications are more than just an asset for civilian commercial users looking to connect to the internet from anywhere and place calls conveniently. According to retired U.S. Air Force BG Rob Spalding , CEO of SEMPRE, they’re a vital military necessity. Especially in remote locations where connectivity is usually spotty or nonexistent—a.k.a. at the edge—this technology is key for putting in place a comms system warfighters can regularly utilize.

“5G and edge computing, if properly designed for resiliency and security, will enable interoperability and allow for advanced use cases like artificial intelligence and autonomy,” Spalding told ExecutiveBiz. ( SEMPRE is an AI company concerned with using the technology to protect mission-critical information.)

Spalding will speak on a panel about the ways 5G can transform operations for U.S. sailors at the upcoming 2024 Navy Summit.

Spalding Previews Comments

During the panel, Spalding will engage with Director of Emerging Technologies for the DON Chief Information Officer Capt. (Ret.) Bryan Lopez and Technical Lead for Expeditionary & Tactical Programs FutureG at the Department of Defense Lt. Col. Ben Pimentel.

“I will discuss how national security threats have evolved to threaten our political independence and sovereignty. Infrastructure is a key vulnerability for the free world and our homeland,” previewed Spalding.

Military Background

The executive has deep experience at the Pentagon and in active deployment in places such as Iraq and Libya. Spalding was senior advisor on China to chairman of the Joint Staff, senior director for strategic planning for the White House’s National Security Council during the Trump administration and a senior defense official and defense attache to China for the U.S. Embassy.

The Navy’s Great Power Competition Imperative

Spalding said the Navy has a mandate to protect the U.S. in the sea domain and asserts that 5G, as well as AI, are important factors in carrying out this mission. He said aggression from near-peer competitors “appears inevitable.”

“The most pressing threat is our inability to protect ourselves from outside political influence and protect our population if our infrastructure is attacked as part of an effort to delay a response to aggression in the Indo-Pacific region,” Spalding warned.