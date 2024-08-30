Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Entrust Offerings

Carahsoft , a provider of IT offerings, has partnered with Entrust , a software company with a focus on payments, identities and data security, to support the digital transformation efforts of the government .

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as Entrust’s public sector distributor and aggregator for the U.S. market. The partnership entails Carahsoft making Entrust’s portfolio of identity and security services available to a wider audience through multiple channels.

Under the collaboration, Carahsoft will leverage its network of reseller partners to facilitate the distribution. The company will also utilize contract vehicles, including the General Services Administration Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners.

Entrust’s cybersecurity services will support the government’s digital transformation by giving citizens an enhanced experience and engagement with its identity, physical and digital security technology. Entrust will also allow organizations to implement fast and cost-effective identity and access controls with AI-backed biometric capabilities through its Identity-as-a-Service approach,

Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, stressed the need to address increasing cyber threats, saying, “The volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks continue to increase rapidly, causing public sector organizations to reevaluate their security postures and approaches to data security.”

He also said, “Entrust’s identity-first approach to security empowers agencies to ensure resources are accessible to employees through MFA, passwordless login, SSO and secure access management for all users, regardless of where they are located.”

