Cadmus Moves Headquarters to Virginia to Better Serve Federal Clients

Cadmus, a provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities and private sector companies, has relocated its headquarters from Massachusetts to Virginia, where the company operates a new office that brings together staff from its Rosslyn and Clarendon workplaces.

The new office in Arlington, located in a building that has achieved LEED Gold certification, is an ideal location to serve federal government clients, Cadmus said Thursday.

The company’s offices in Massachusetts and other locations will remain operational.

“Cadmus has a well-established presence in the Washington metropolitan area, where many of our clients and half of our U.S. employees are based, so moving our headquarters to Arlington was a natural decision,” said Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline.