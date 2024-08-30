CACI Receives $80M Engineering Support Task Order for NSWC Corona; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI will continue testing and evaluating fleet systems to ensure high readiness and reliability levels for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division under a five-year, $80 million task order.

The award covers performance, readiness and reliability assessments, along with analyses of weapons, combat systems, hull, mechanical and electrical systems for surface ships, submarines and aircraft carriers, the company said Wednesday.

John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI and a Wash100 Award recipient, commented, “With global conflicts on the rise, our Navy and their international partners must be ready to take action at a moment’s notice.”

He added, “Our team’s extensive frontline knowledge will ensure fleet and submarine weapons, combat systems, and C4I capabilities stay dependable and prepared to support any mission.”