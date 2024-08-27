BWXT Subsidiary Books NNSA Contract for Domestic Uranium Enrichment Engineering Study

Nuclear Fuel Services, a BWX Technologies company, has received a one-year contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration to explore deploying a centrifuge pilot plant to establish a domestic uranium enrichment capability.
BWXT said Monday it will conduct an engineering study to inform the acquisition approach for a pilot plant that will demonstrate DUE centrifuge’s performance, reliability and life-cycle costs.
The award supports the DUE Centrifuge Experiment program, managed by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to develop uranium enrichment technologies for U.S. national security needs.
Kevin McCoy, president of government operations at BWXT, expressed the company’s enthusiasm to advance the program, adding that the “venture aligns well with BWXT’s long-standing strategy to expand its role in the national security nuclear fuel cycle.”