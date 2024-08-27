BWXT Subsidiary Books NNSA Contract for Domestic Uranium Enrichment Engineering Study

Nuclear Fuel Services, a BWX Technologies company, has received a one-year contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration to explore deploying a centrifuge pilot plant to establish a domestic uranium enrichment capability.

BWXT said Monday it will conduct an engineering study to inform the acquisition approach for a pilot plant that will demonstrate DUE centrifuge’s performance, reliability and life-cycle costs.

The award supports the DUE Centrifuge Experiment program, managed by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to develop uranium enrichment technologies for U.S. national security needs.