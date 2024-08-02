in Executive Moves, News

Brett Surbey Appointed Contracts Director at Empower AI

Brett Surbey / LinkedIn
Brett Surbey Appointed Contracts Director at Empower AI - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Brett Surbey, a senior contract manager with over 20 years of experience, has joined Empower AI as director of contracts, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Most recently, Surbey worked as vice president of contracts and compliance at VSE. He initially served as the contracts director at the engineering services company.

He will bring to Empower AI extensive experience in government and commercial contracts and subcontracts, pricing, mergers and acquisitions, audits and government acquisition vehicles.

Surbey’s career also includes time holding contracts-focused positions at PwC, ECS Federal and Science Applications International Corp.

He is part of the National Contracts Management Association and holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Jacobs Selected as Program Manager for California Hydrogen Hub Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jacobs Selected as Program Manager for California Hydrogen Hub Project
SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director