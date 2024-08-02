Brett Surbey Appointed Contracts Director at Empower AI

Brett Surbey, a senior contract manager with over 20 years of experience, has joined Empower AI as director of contracts, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Most recently, Surbey worked as vice president of contracts and compliance at VSE. He initially served as the contracts director at the engineering services company.

He will bring to Empower AI extensive experience in government and commercial contracts and subcontracts, pricing, mergers and acquisitions, audits and government acquisition vehicles.

Surbey’s career also includes time holding contracts-focused positions at PwC, ECS Federal and Science Applications International Corp.

He is part of the National Contracts Management Association and holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University.