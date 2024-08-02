Booz Allen VP Cutter Brenton Says AI Is ‘Huge Enabler’ for Navy & CJADC2

The mission of the Department of Defense to create an interconnected mesh for communications across services and domains—dubbed Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2—has run parallel to the rise of artificial intelligence. According to Booz Allen Hamilton’ s Cutter Brenton , vice president of algorithmic warfare, AI can and will play a crucial role in achieving CJADC2.

“It’s been incredible to watch the services rally around innovation, with the experimentation of AI seen across all combatant commands, the Joint Staff and multiple coalition partners,” Brenton told ExecutiveBiz.

Brenton spoke with us ahead of his panel appearance at the Aug. 15 Navy Summit , from Potomac Officers Club. The discussion Brenton is participating in at the event will explore use cases for AI in the Navy. Be sure to join your GovCon competitors and colleagues at this exclusive networking opportunity!

“I’m looking forward to speaking about the prospect of edge compute and AI on disconnected, denied, constrained environments and what that means for the Navy and its afloat systems,” the exec shared.

Brenton told us Booz Allen has deep involvement in the CJADC2 initiative, providing resources and expertise to bring about AI experimentation throughout the Pentagon. He also said that the Navy in particular is working hard at making CJADC2 a reality.

“Increasing its involvement in rapid experimentation and using operational data to further its mission is really exciting,” Brenton enthused.

The Navy has obligated $800 million over the next seven years to Project Overmatch , its contribution to the Pentagon-wide CJADC2 push — pending the approval of the fiscal year 2025 defense budget.

“When you think about the many facets of readiness, our sailors have unique and specific needs, and using data mesh and edge AI in a transformative—but trustworthy—way will be a huge enabler and competitive advantage for the Navy,” Brenton continued.