Booz Allen to Continue Providing LCMP-IDE Support Under $83M Air Force Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a five-year, $82.7 million contract to continue supporting the life cycle management process – integrated data environment for the U.S. Air Force.

The contract covers the sustainment of the LCMP-IDE program management tool and software system, infrastructure, applications and related information technology management services, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Supporting the DOD for over 15 years, LCMP-IDE provides a scalable, cloud-based lifecycle management platform featuring a flexible architecture and integrated data layer, offering advanced analytics and process standardization.

At the time of the award, approximately $3.1 million in fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation Air Force funds are being initially obligated.

Work will be carried out in McLean, Virginia and Hill Air Force Base in Utah until Aug. 17, 2029.