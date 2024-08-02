in Artificial Intelligence, News

Booz Allen Launches Generative AI Tech on Orbiting Lab; Chris Bogdan Quoted

Chris Bogdan / Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Launches Generative AI Tech on Orbiting Lab; Chris Bogdan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Booz Allen Hamilton has deployed a generative artificial intelligence tool onboard the International Space Station National Lab.

The company said Thursday its large language model application uses Hewlett Packard Enterprise‘s Spaceborne Computer-2 platform to help ISS astronauts address complex issues by retrieving and analyzing information without relying on Earth-bound internet.

The LLM application was developed over eight weeks and was fielded as part of a payload experiment. 

The generative AI LLM platform provides retrieval-augmented generation and remote data ingestion capabilities to enable astronauts to facilitate data processing and address complex issues in space.

“Generative AI in space is truly the new frontier and this capability unlocks the potential for on-orbit generative AI to integrate and develop mission-critical solutions and is aligned with Booz Allen’s mission to build human-led AI solutions from which our nation will thrive,” said Chris Bogdan, an executive vice president at Booz Allen and head of the firm’s space business.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director
BlueHalo Completes Rocket Motor Testing Rounds for Next-Gen Counter-UAS Missile for Army; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BlueHalo Completes Rocket Motor Testing Rounds for Next-Gen Counter-UAS Missile for Army; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted