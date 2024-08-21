Boeing Taps BAE Systems to Modernize Flight Control Computers on Eagle II, Super Hornet Fighter Jets

Boeing has teamed up with BAE Systems to update the fly-by-wire flight control computers on the F-15EX Eagle II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

In a press release posted Tuesday, BAE Systems said the FCC hardware and software upgrade will enhance the processing power and cybersecurity and allow the future integration of new technologies.

BAE Systems is the original manufacturer of the FCCs.

Older aircraft such as legacy F-15 variants relied on mechanical flight controls that had hydraulic lines or cables that linked cockpit controls and aerodynamic control surfaces. In contrast, newer fighter jets have FBW flight control systems that use computers to process the pilot inputs to actuators. The FCC monitors the digital process and makes real-time modifications for flight stability, increasing aircraft safety and reliability.

The technological refresh will also add a processor on the F/A-18E/F’s FCC to accommodate new capabilities.

“BAE Systems is a leader in high-integrity controls and this upgrade reflects our commitment to providing our customers with next-generation solutions,” commented Corin Beck, the company’s senior director of military aircraft systems for controls and avionics solutions. “Our advanced flight-critical solution ensures that these platforms will maintain fleet readiness now, and in the future, as well as provisions the aircraft to support the integration of new functions.”

In July, the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing unveiled the first two operational U.S. Air Force F-15EX during a ceremony at the Portland Air National Guard Base. Boeing also secured a $1.3 billion contract to provide and sustain F/A-18 multi-role strike fighter jets to the U.S. Navy.