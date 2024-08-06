in News

Boeing Makes Initial Delivery of Grey Wolf Helicopter to Air Force

Boeing has delivered the first MH-139A Grey Wolf production aircraft to the U.S. Air Force as part of a 2023 low-rate initial production order.

Azeem Khan, MH-139 executive director and program manager, said in a statement Monday the helicopter supports the service branch’s modernization efforts.

“Delivering this asset for the MH-139A fleet is critical to the future of national security, as the Grey Wolf will play a crucial role in the U.S. nuclear triad for decades to come,” Khan noted.

Based on Leonardo’s AW139, the Grey Wolf integrates systems for the Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile program.

The newly delivered helicopter will be stationed at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.

In November 2023, Boeing completed the aircraft’s research, development, test and evaluation phase.

Written by Kacey Roberts

