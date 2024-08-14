Boeing Books $264M Navy Contract for Fighter Aircraft Services

Boeing has secured a $264.1 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy to provide services for F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft .

The Department of Defense said Monday the aerospace company is tasked with providing inspections, modifications and repairs to the Boeing F/A-18 E and F/A-18 F Super Hornet fighters and the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Boeing will perform repairs on the inner wing panels in line with new design specifications. This includes the remanufacturing and restoration of the panels to extend their service life.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2028 with majority of the work done in Jacksonville, Florida. Portions of the project will be performed in Saint Louis, Missouri; Lemoore, California; Whidbey Island, Washington and El Segundo, California.

There were no funds obligated at the time of the award. Instead, funds will be allocated as individual orders are issued.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which was not competitively procured, will be managed by the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Find out the latest about maritime security and other issues from naval leaders and experts at the 2024 Navy Summit. Register here.