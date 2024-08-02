BlueHalo Completes Rocket Motor Testing Rounds for Next-Gen Counter-UAS Missile for Army; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has finished multiple rounds of testing for the Next-Generation Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System: Freedom Eagle, which is designed to defeat large air threats for the U.S. Army.

The company said Thursday the activity involved firing the drone’s dual-thrust, solid rocket motor.

NGCM FE-1 is envisioned to enhance lethality and range against Group 3 UAS and larger air threats. It is capable of integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure and command and control systems, and provides a highly maneuverable means to counter various short-range air defense threats.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee, commented, “On battlefields around the globe, drones are proving to be one of the most rapidly evolving threats to national security, demanding the accelerated development of innovative technologies for continued all-domain dominance.”

In June, the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium selected BlueHalo to build the missile.