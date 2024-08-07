Battelle Appoints Juan Alvarez as Executive Vice President of Laboratory Operations

Battelle has appointed Juan Alvarez as executive vice president of laboratory operations.

Alvarez, who previously served as deputy director for management and operations at Idaho National Laboratory, will fully assume his new position by mid-October, the Columbus, Ohio-based Battelle said Monday.

At INL, which he joined in 2005 as part of Battelle’s contract to manage the lab, Alvarez contributed to the facility’s growth to a $2-billion-plus operation with nearly 6,200 employees.

According to Lou Von Thaer, Battelle president and CEO and a Wash100 awardee, the company is “very fortunate” to have Alvarez in its senior leadership team.

“I am confident that he will bring additional insights and perspectives that will benefit all of the labs where Battelle has a management role,” he said.

Before his INL stint, Alvarez worked for five years as the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s director of facility operations.

A former U.S. Navy commissioned officer, he had also served as director of internal audit, assurance and quality at the Pantex Plant, a nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility in Panhandle, Texas.

Alvarez has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Miami and a master’s degree in industrial technology from the University of Idaho.