BAE Systems Books $493M Army Contract to Produce Howitzers, Ammunition Carriers

BAE Systems has received a U.S. Army contract to continue developing howitzers and ammunition carriers for the service branch.

Under the $493 million award, BAE will advance the production of M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer and M992A3 ammunition carriers, which allow for reliable and innovative capabilities for the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team, or ABCT, the aerospace and security company said Friday.

Production and delivery are expected between August 2025 and July 2026.

Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE’s combat mission systems business, remarked, “We are focused on producing and fielding modern artillery capabilities that provide the Army with overmatch in range, accuracy and lethality.”

BAE aims to provide modern artillery systems that are highly survivable, maintainable, proven and resilient in even the most challenging environments. The M109A7 has also been built with commonality across the ABCT formation for better implementation throughout U.S. Army systems.

“This contract ensures the ABCT will sustain operations of one of the most survivable indirect fire support systems for years to come,” Furber added.

In 2020, the M109A7 was authorized for full-rate production. Now, the recent award raises the total contract value to almost $3 billion.