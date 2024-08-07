in Contract Awards, News

BAE Secures AFRL Contract for ISR Platform Advancement

Logo / baesystems.com
BAE Secures AFRL Contract for ISR Platform Advancement - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has received a $48 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to mature the components of the Insight System, a resource management system for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Work under the contract includes enhancing the system to meet operational requirements, integrating it with developmental and operational systems and conducting demonstrations for transition activities.

A key aspect will be integrating the Insight System with airborne applications such as Resolute Sentry, an AFRL crisis response mechanism.

BAE will leverage the abilities of its FAST Labs research and development arm for the Insight Integration program and execute work in San Diego, supported by distributed engineering teams across the U.S.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Hughes Director James Clevenger on Providing Satellite Systems Integration Support for Government Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hughes Director James Clevenger on Providing Satellite Systems Integration Support for Government Customers
CEO of SEMPRE Rob Spalding Stresses Importance of 5G at the Edge - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CEO of SEMPRE Rob Spalding Stresses Importance of 5G at the Edge