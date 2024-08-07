BAE Secures AFRL Contract for ISR Platform Advancement

BAE Systems has received a $48 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to mature the components of the Insight System , a resource management system for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Work under the contract includes enhancing the system to meet operational requirements, integrating it with developmental and operational systems and conducting demonstrations for transition activities.

A key aspect will be integrating the Insight System with airborne applications such as Resolute Sentry, an AFRL crisis response mechanism.

BAE will leverage the abilities of its FAST Labs research and development arm for the Insight Integration program and execute work in San Diego, supported by distributed engineering teams across the U.S.