BAE Completes Testing, Delivery of Primary Roman Space Telescope Camera System

Photo / BAE Systems
BAE Systems has wrapped up integration and testing of the Wide Field Instrument, the primary camera system for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope designed to boost astronomical research.

The company said Tuesday it had completed environmental testing to ensure the visible-to-near-infrared imager can withstand harsh launch and space conditions.

The WFI offers enhanced spectral capabilities, with a field of view 100 times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope, while maintaining similar resolution.

After successful testing, BAE delivered the camera system to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The Roman Space Telescope is scheduled for launch by May 2027.

Written by Kacey Roberts

