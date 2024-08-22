Axiom Space, Nokia Partner to Equip Future Lunar Spacesuits With High-Speed Internet; Russell Ralston Quoted

Axiom Space has tapped Nokia to develop high-speed wireless communications for use on the upcoming NASA Artemis III mission.

The companies said Wednesday that high-speed 4G/LTE cellular network capabilities will be integrated into the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the next-generation spacesuit under development at Axiom. The wireless connectivity will enable astronauts to stream high-resolution footage of their activities to NASA scientists on Earth in real time.

“Adding high-speed 4G/LTE network capability on the moon will serve as a vital bridge linking astronauts to Earth, facilitating crucial data exchange, and enabling high-definition video communication over long distances,” commented Russell Ralston, executive vice president of extravehicular activity at Axiom.

In 2022, the Texas-based space infrastructure provider won a $228 million task order from NASA to develop the lunar spacesuit. The space agency plans to land astronauts on the lunar surface as part of Artemis III in September 2026.

Nokia will demonstrate cellular connectivity on the moon with the deployment of its Lunar Surface Communications System on Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission. The telecommunications company will deliver the LSCS to the launch site in the coming months.