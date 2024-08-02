AWS Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for Machine Learning Platform for Managed Service

Amazon Web Services has secured a “High” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its machine learning managed service available for customer of AWS GovCloud (US-West) Region.

The company said Thursday the ML platform, know as Amazon Bedrock , offers high-performance foundation models via a single application programming interface, with tools for building secure, private and responsible generative artificial intelligence applications.

Furthermore, the service allows users to customize FMs based on needs and integrates seamlessly with other AWS services for secure deployment.