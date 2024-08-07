Austal USA Launches Final Navy Independence-Variant LCS

Austal USA has launched the future USS Pierre, the 19th and final Independence-variant littoral combat ship of the U.S. Navy.

The LCS will be deployed to support the Navy’s forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence operations in the Indo-Pacific region, the company said.

The shipbuilder launched the vessel by rolling it into a deck barge and moving it to a floating dry dock. The dry dock was then submerged to allow the vessel to float on the water for the first time.

The future USS Pierre is the 23rd LCS launched by Austal USA using this process. The vessel is also the second U.S. Navy ship launched by company this year.

Preparations will be carried out over the coming months for sea trials later this year.

