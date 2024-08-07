Army Selects 3 Companies to Deliver Mortar Shell Bodies Under $212M Deal

The U.S. Army has selected General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Global Military Products and Premier Precision Machining to compete for orders on a $211.9 million contract to supply mortar shell bodies.

Under the agreement, the awardees will manufacture, test, package, produce and deliver the required hardware, the Department of Defense said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with every order to be issued under the contract.

The effort’s solicitation notice indicates that the Army requires 60mm and 81mm mortar shell bodies.

According to the service, the items must be produced using the U.S. government’s technical data packages and following the solicitation requirements.

The selected contractors are also expected to furnish the labor, materials, supplies, services, facilities and equipment needed to accomplish the work specifications.

General Dynamics OTS previously received $1.48 billion modification to an earlier deal to provide the Army with large-caliber metal and mortar projectiles, which must be delivered by July 2029.