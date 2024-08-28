Army Seeks Bidders for Financial Improvement Program Support Services Contract

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has issued a request for proposal for accounting and auditing support services for the Army Financial Improvement Program.

The RFP is a full and open competition for a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a maximum value of about $250 million over three years, according to the solicitation posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The proposals must include all the required items under the AFI program, such as federal accounting and auditing solutions providing the Army with analytical services on its financial statements.

The command anticipates the contract’s ordering period to start in February 2025 and end in February 2028, including a three-month transition period.

Task orders will be issued on a firm fixed price and/or time materials basis.

Offerors have to submit a past performance work statement and a small business participation commitment document, including information on the prime offeror’s size. The deadline for the submission of offers is on Oct. 1.