Ames Establishes New Business for Federal Market, Appoints SVP Brandon Evans to Lead

Ames Construction has established a standalone business entity to pursue opportunities within the federal government market.

The new Ames Federal Contracting Group, or Ames Federal, will be led by Brandon Evans, who has been promoted to senior vice president. Evans joined Ames Construction in 1991 as a project engineer. Most recently, he served as Ames Construction’s vice president of engineering for the Western region.

Evans confirmed the appointment via a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Ames Federal will offer support services to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other components of the Department of Defense, Bureau of Reclamation and General Services Administration.

According to Ames Construction, the new entity will diversify its business and portfolio of services while limiting risks.

In 2022, Ames Construction secured a $114.9 million contract from the USACE in support of flood risk management efforts in North Dakota.