Amazon to Build New Facility to Support Project Kuiper’s Expanding Florida Operations

Amazon will build a new facility to expand Project Kuiper’s operations at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and support the full-scale deployment of its satellite constellation.

The structure will cost $19.5 million, bringing the project’s total investment in the site to around $140 million, Amazon said.

The upcoming support building will be constructed next to a $120 million satellite processing facility that broke ground in July 2023.

The new 42,000 sq. ft. facility will feature temperature-controlled storage areas, maintenance bays and multipurpose workspaces.

It will also boast modern air load rigging capabilities to ensure that Project Kuiper’s heavy satellite hardware can be moved efficiently and securely.

“This investment underscores our commitment to Project Kuiper as we work towards providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to communities around the world,” Steve Metayer, vice president of production operations for Project Kuiper, said in a statement.

Amazon noted that construction of the facility will be completed in 2025, adding that its operations will generate full-time job opportunities in the region.