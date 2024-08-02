Alex Stamos Assumes SentinelOne CISO Post

Alex Stamos, former chief trust officer at SentinelOne, was appointed as the company’s chief information security officer, responsible for managing its security engineering and operations teams.

The artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity company said Thursday Stamos will focus primarily on the development and delivery of secure-by-design systems.

According to Stamos’ LinkedIn profile, he joined the Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne in 2023 following its acquisition of the Krebs Stamos Group that he founded.

The executive brought to SentinelOne experience in previously working as chief security officer at Meta and chief information officer at Yahoo!.

Aside from being a current part-time cybersecurity lecturer at Stanford University and advisory board member of NATO’s Collective Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Stamos has experience in serving on the Aspen Institute’s Cyber Security Task Force, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, the Bay Area CSO Council and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ric Smith, chief product and technology officer of SentinelOne, described Stamos as an ideal leader who would accelerate the company’s product development with a security-first mindset.

The new SentinelOne CISO, on the other hand, stressed that security and trust is integral in all aspects of the company’s operations.

“I look forward to leading the team to set a new standard rooted in trust, transparency and accountability that helps propel the industry forward,” Stamos said.