Air Force Selects SOFIS-TRG for $83M Deal to Provide MQ-9 Training Support

The U.S. Air Force has awarded SOFIS-TRG an $83 million contract for aircrew training support of the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft.

Under the agreement, the company will provide services supporting key task categories such as aircrew academic instruction and courseware development, the Department of Defense said.

The awardee will also support air and ground intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance test and training activities for the RPA.

Apart from the required services, SOFIS-TRG must supply the personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision and other services needed to satisfy the work requirements.

According to the contract’s solicitation notice, the company will support MQ-9 training operations at various Air Force installations across the U.S. and train foreign aircrews operating the RPA.

SOFIS-TRG will work on the project until Aug. 31, 2029.

Prior to selecting the contract provider, the government conducted a competitive acquisition for small businesses and received four proposals.

Emerging as the awardee, SOFIS-TRG is a joint venture between SOF Intelligence Solutions and The Rockhill Group that delivers specialized solutions to address critical U.S. operational capabilities.