Advanced Technology International Awarded $99M Contract to Operate Naval Shipbuilding and Advanced Manufacturing COE

Advanced Technology International has secured a five-year, $99 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to manage and operate the Naval Shipbuilding and Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence under the Navy Manufacturing Technology Program.

ATI will support the development and deployment of advanced manufacturing technologies to U.S. shipyards and industrial facilities for naval platform production and sustainment, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

There will be two task orders, one valued at $4.1 million and the other at $8.9 million, following the contract award, with each task order receiving initial obligations of $300,000 from the Navy’s fiscal 2024 research and development budget.

ATI will work through August 2029 in Summerville, South Carolina, for the contract.