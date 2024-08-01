Accenture Federal Services Books $81M SSA Contract for Automation Services; Laura Coon Quoted

Accenture Federal Services will provide the Social Security Administration with end-to-end back-office intelligent automation services throughout the agency.

Under the $81 million contract, Accenture Federal Services aims to advance an enterprise hyper-automation platform deployed by the SSA to enhance the processing of documents for retiree and survivors’ benefits, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Laura Coon , a managing director and SSA client account lead at Accenture Federal Services, commented, “Accenture Federal Services looks forward to building on our fourteen years of past performance with the Social Security Administration to help the agency realize real business value from the Hyperscience.”

SSA’s hyper-automation platform uses broad learning and computer vision techniques to identify data from the agency’s electronic portfolio, extract text and efficiently transcribe data to speed up processing through downstream business entities. Currently, 250 million benefit forms are processed every year.

Accenture Federal Services will now look to provide an Infrastructure as a Software roadmap to take the platform to new heights.

“As the agency advances in its multi-year Modernization Plan to improve its ability to respond to changing retiree and survivors’ benefits needs at a manageable cost, our team will serve as a trusted partner every step of the way,” Coon added.

The artificial intelligence and machine learning contract has a performance period of five years.