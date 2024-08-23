Accenture Federal Services Awarded DOE IT Support Services Order Under CBOSS BPA

The Department of Energy has awarded Accenture Federal Services a task order to deliver information technology support services under the potential five-year, $2 billion Chief Information Officer Business Operations Support blanket purchase agreement.

Under the three-year task order, valued at $19.72 million, AFS will support the modernization, implementation, deployment, and maintenance and operations of the DOE Office of Environmental Management’s corporate systems, the DOE said Wednesday.

The latest award replaces the previous CBOSS order set to expire on Friday.

AFS leads an industry team, comprising General Dynamics Information Technology, Unisys and Red River Computer, that won the CBOSS contract in 2019 to help the agency implement a cloud-based framework for information technology services.

In 2023, the Energy Department posted a request for information to identify potential industry sources that could provide IT support services under the second CBOSS BPA iteration.