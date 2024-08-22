in Executive Moves, News

Aaron Creel Named Second Front Systems Global Public Sector VP

Software company Second Front Systems has promoted Aaron Creel, a security executive with over two decades of experience in security policy and compliance, to vice president of global public sector.

TJ Rowe, chief revenue officer at 2F, announced Creel’s promotion in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

In his new role, Aaron will lead our efforts to further accelerate secure technology adoption across the global public sector, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners in national security and defense,” Rowe said in the post.

Aaron personifies what we are building here at 2F and I couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our GPS team to the next phase,” the CRO added.

Creel most recently served as senior director of special programs and oversaw classified projects and related initiatives while ensuring compliance with security regulations.

Prior to 2F, the global public sector lead was director of government security programs at SpaceX.

He held security and technical management roles at several companies, including Orbital Insight, Palantir Technologies, Amazon Web Services, IBM and CACI International, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Creel served as a Presidential Innovation Fellow at the Department of Health and Human Services and AFWERX.

Written by Jane Edwards

