Voyager Space Hires Jeff Valania as Vice President of Technology and Strategy

Jeff Valania recently announced on LinkedIn that he has taken on the role of vice president of technology and strategy at aerospace and defense company Voyager Space.

Before joining Voyager Space, Valania was part of Sierra Space, where he had served as senior director of engineering from 2022.

Valania had also been part of Sierra Nevada Corporation from 2012 through 2022. While there, he first served as senior systems engineer, then as principal system engineer and as senior principal systems engineer.

Before joining SNC, Valania worked for Lockheed Martin as a systems engineer. He was part of that company from 2001 through 2012.

The new Voyager Space VP holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University.